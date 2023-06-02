Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 54,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,000. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2,280.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 105,715 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,137,000. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,779,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000.

BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.46. 4,993,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,717,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

