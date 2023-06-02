Crane (NYSE:CR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CR. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at $73.38 on Monday. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter worth about $1,801,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 52,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

