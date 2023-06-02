Credit Suisse AG Acquires 278,324 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $150,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.
General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE GIS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 639,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at General Mills
In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
