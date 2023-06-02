Credit Suisse AG Acquires 278,324 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $150,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.33. The company had a trading volume of 639,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day moving average of $83.26. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

