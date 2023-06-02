Credit Suisse AG Acquires 64,613 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 971,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,613 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.35% of Cadence Design Systems worth $156,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after buying an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after buying an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,470,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $3,553,754.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock worth $69,465,651. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.99. The company had a trading volume of 707,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

