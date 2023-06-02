Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,220 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,621 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $137,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Autodesk by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 672,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after purchasing an additional 284,490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after purchasing an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,423. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $235.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADSK. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,362 shares of company stock worth $2,251,963. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.