Credit Suisse AG Has $177.89 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Chubb worth $177,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.83 on Friday, reaching $191.53. 341,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,888. The firm has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

