Credit Suisse AG Has $197.46 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,344 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in 3M were worth $197,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Stock Performance

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

MMM stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.90. 1,636,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

