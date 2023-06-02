Credit Suisse AG Purchases 124,072 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,072 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $185,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 993,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,964. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Recommended Stories

