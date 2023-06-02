Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,893 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,893 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Analog Devices worth $132,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,072. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

