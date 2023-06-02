Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel W. Fleming Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $55,722.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 585,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,895.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 23.2 %

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 135.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

