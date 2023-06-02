Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 2,800 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,522,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00.

Credo Technology Group stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 9,335,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,814. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -413.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

