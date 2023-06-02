Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 2.9% on Insider Selling

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 636,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,158,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Specifically, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,946 shares of company stock worth $3,073,416 over the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,191,000. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

