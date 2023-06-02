Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Stake Boosted by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEQP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,859. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.56 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -2,911.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

