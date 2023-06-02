Critical Analysis: Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) & MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL)

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) and MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Carter’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Carter’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carter’s and MGO Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 MGO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Carter’s currently has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.33%. Given Carter’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Carter’s is more favorable than MGO Global.

This table compares Carter’s and MGO Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter’s $3.21 billion 0.72 $250.04 million $5.66 10.86 MGO Global $1.28 million 11.87 -$2.58 million N/A N/A

Carter’s has higher revenue and earnings than MGO Global.

Profitability

This table compares Carter’s and MGO Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter’s 6.97% 30.11% 9.73% MGO Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Carter’s beats MGO Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc. engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners. The International segment consists of sales of products outside the United States, largely through retail stores in Canada and Mexico, eCommerce sites in Canada and China, and sales to international wholesale accounts and licensees. The company was founded by William Carter in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About MGO Global

MGO Global Inc. is a lifestyle brand portfolio company focused on strategically leveraging the fame, celebrity power and global social media influence of athletes, entertainers and other cultural icons to create fresh, modern and compelling product and apparel brands. MGO Global Inc. is headquartered in Florida.

