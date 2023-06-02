Critical Contrast: SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & Its Competitors

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 705 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SunCar Technology Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 586 865 15 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.81%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -240.61 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.28 billion $26.96 million 0.96

SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its rivals on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

