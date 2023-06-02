Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.26. 698,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,101. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

