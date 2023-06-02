CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,749,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. CSX comprises approximately 0.8% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of CSX worth $54,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,203,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 760,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 152,904 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 537,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in CSX by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 180,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 120,002 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,724 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX Stock Up 1.9 %

CSX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,163,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,225,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

