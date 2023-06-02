CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) to Issue GBX 2.75 Dividend

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 300.30 ($3.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 256 ($3.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 325 ($4.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £318.29 million, a P/E ratio of -715.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 300.87.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

