CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,900 BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 77,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,908. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.