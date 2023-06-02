CTC Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYT. CWM LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 299,100.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,908. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.