CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $152.20 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.19 and a 1 year high of $165.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

