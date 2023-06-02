DA Davidson Increases Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $98.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BCC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $72.02 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.01.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.