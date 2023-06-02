Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Daniel Raskas Sells 19,847 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $374,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

