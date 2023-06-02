Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $175.00. The stock traded as high as $164.16 and last traded at $164.10, with a volume of 641125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.73.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

