Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $175.00. The stock traded as high as $164.16 and last traded at $164.10, with a volume of 641125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.73.
DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.
Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants
In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
