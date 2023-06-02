Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.10

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $44.62, with a volume of 26380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.61.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.1861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

Further Reading

