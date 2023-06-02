Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $106.06 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $106.06 million and approximately $102,335.77 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.07 or 0.00037349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

