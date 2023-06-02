Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Angela Ogbechie Sells 374 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DECK opened at $464.71 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

