Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.10-$21.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.69.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 2.2 %

DECK opened at $464.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $503.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.02.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.