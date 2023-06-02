Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Boosted by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 2.5% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $16.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.05. 1,544,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,163. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

