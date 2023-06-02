Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.89-90.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.03 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DELL traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,911. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,493,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,100,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

