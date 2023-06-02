Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys Shares of 573 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $291,731.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,659 shares of company stock worth $7,629,557 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCOR opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

