Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after buying an additional 629,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,033,368,000 after purchasing an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after acquiring an additional 627,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,341,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,091,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $116.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.12. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

