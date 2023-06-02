DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

