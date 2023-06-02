Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €42.97 ($46.20) and last traded at €42.47 ($45.67). Approximately 1,939,896 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.84 ($44.99).

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.15.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

