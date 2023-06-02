Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 277,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 217,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.
The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
