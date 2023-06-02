Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.19. Approximately 277,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 217,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 17.29%. Analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 3.02%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Further Reading

