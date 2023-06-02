Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cormark

Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DVRNF opened at C$0.27 on Friday. Deveron has a 1 year low of C$0.21 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Deveron

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

