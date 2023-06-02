Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 102,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.39% of Diamondback Energy worth $96,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,334,000 after purchasing an additional 626,594 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $128.10 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average of $139.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

