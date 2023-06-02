Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DFFN stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

