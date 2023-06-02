Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.50

Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.25 ($0.08), with a volume of 38325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63 ($0.08).

Digitalbox Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.11. The company has a market cap of £7.37 million, a P/E ratio of 662.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

