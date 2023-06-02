Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.37. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 15,723,142 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter worth about $429,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 122.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 77.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

