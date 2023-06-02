Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.03 and last traded at $112.97. 332,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 457,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.54.
Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.29. The company has a market cap of $573.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.
About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (GUSH)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.