Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $113.03 and last traded at $112.97. 332,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 457,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.54.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.29. The company has a market cap of $573.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 842.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 14.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.