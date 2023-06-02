DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer Sells 16,271 Shares

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 16,271 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $146,764.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,308,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,800,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 42,497 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $385,447.79.

On Thursday, May 25th, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 300 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $2,721.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of DocGo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45.

DocGo Stock Up 2.3 %

DCGO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.16. 380,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,217. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.82 million, a PE ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DocGo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 272,950 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocGo by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 113,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DocGo by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DocGo by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after buying an additional 94,267 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Friday, April 21st.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

