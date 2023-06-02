Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.00 billion-$7.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.15 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.73-$6.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $129.26 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after acquiring an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

