Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Dorian LPG makes up 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Price Performance

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock worth $7,418,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 205,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.24%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

