DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 316,482 shares during the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund or investment trust. The firm invests in debt securities and income-producing investments of any kind, including, without limitation, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the United States Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.

