DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given New $2.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.70 to $2.10 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOYU. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.
DouYu International Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.04. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.
DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.
