DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given New $2.10 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.70 to $2.10 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DOYU. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DouYu International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $1.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $322.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.04. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DouYu International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,626,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,204,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in DouYu International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 353,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

