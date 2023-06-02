Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dover by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,408,000 after buying an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Dover by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Up 3.3 %

Dover stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.56. The stock had a trading volume of 223,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,154. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.