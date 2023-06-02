Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $123.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.
Shares of DLTH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Duluth has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several brokerages recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
