Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $123.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.80 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Duluth Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40. Duluth has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Duluth by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter worth $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 44.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 15,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 179.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

