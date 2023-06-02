DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Up to $67.44

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.44, but opened at $71.50. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 1,457,753 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

