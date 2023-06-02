DWF Group (LON:DWF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.75), with a volume of 152995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.80 ($0.79).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday.

DWF Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £193.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 72.74.

DWF Group Company Profile

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

Further Reading

